ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Insider Chris Muir Sells 39,581 Shares of Stock

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) insider Chris Muir sold 39,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.68), for a total value of £55,017.59 ($66,478.48).

ScS Group stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.66) on Wednesday. ScS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

