Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

