ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.85, but opened at $84.50. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 1,008 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

