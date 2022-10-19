Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SEVN opened at 9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 9.57 and a 200 day moving average of 10.22. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of 9.11 and a 12 month high of 11.80.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SEVN Get Rating ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JMP Securities raised Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.