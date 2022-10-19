Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.
Apple stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
