Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) vs. CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Head to Head Comparison

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 43.86% 15.02% 1.03% CNB Financial 27.01% 16.07% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Signature Bank and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 13 1 3.07 CNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Signature Bank currently has a consensus target price of $258.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.03%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Signature Bank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and CNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.31 billion 4.28 $918.44 million $18.78 8.38 CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.50 $57.71 million $3.31 7.61

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats CNB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

