Silgan (SLGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q3 guidance at $1.15-1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.05 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silgan Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

