Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,828,000 shares of company stock worth $131,472,990. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

