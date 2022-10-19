Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $54,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 292,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 262,322 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $7,987,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $5,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.