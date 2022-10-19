Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 39,520 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total value of £14,622.40 ($17,668.44).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total value of £44,700.44 ($54,012.13).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Spain purchased 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78).

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain purchased 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain purchased 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The company has a market capitalization of £60.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,825.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.10. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.87 ($0.89).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

