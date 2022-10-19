Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €18.85 ($19.23) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 52 week high of €27.20 ($27.76).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

