Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 24,031 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the typical volume of 2,826 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.50 and a beta of 1.82. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $62,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

