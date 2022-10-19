Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SciPlay Put Options (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44,344% compared to the average daily volume of 45 put options.

SciPlay Trading Up 0.9 %

SciPlay stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,536 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth $601,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

