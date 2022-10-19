Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 18,187 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,779 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,539,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,474,506.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,539,051 shares in the company, valued at $67,474,506.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,083,555 shares of company stock worth $11,037,574 and have sold 564,390 shares worth $7,127,454. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tricida by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 283,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $2,238,000.

Tricida Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $668.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.61. Tricida has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.85.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricida will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

