Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 40,565 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,889% compared to the average volume of 1,357 call options.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 2.1 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at $30,789,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

