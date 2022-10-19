Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 40,565 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,889% compared to the average volume of 1,357 call options.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 2.1 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at $30,789,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.