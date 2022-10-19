Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,510 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 11,760 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,101 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

