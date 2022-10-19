StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

