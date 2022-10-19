Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globant were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Globant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

Globant stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $158.86 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

