Strs Ohio Has $588,000 Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eGain were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 426,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,628 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of eGain by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 374,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Trading Up 0.3 %

EGAN opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $238.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About eGain

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.