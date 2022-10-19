Strs Ohio Has $610,000 Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The company’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

