Strs Ohio Invests $598,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Universal by 6.0% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.59. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVV. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

