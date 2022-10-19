Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $74,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

