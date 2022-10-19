Successful Portfolios LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

