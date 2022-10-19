Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,250 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 583,432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,997,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Price Performance

OIS stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.92. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, COO Philip Scott Moses purchased 58,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $212,805.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.