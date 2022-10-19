Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 44,436 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 107.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $622,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

