Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,524 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Certara Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,057.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

