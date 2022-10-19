Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,897 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

