Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,153 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,153 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yelp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 27.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,018,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp Stock Up 2.3 %

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

