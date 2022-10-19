Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 15.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avangrid by 21.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 27.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NYSE AGR opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

