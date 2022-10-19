Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,261 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 45.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 140.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.