Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.94.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

