Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 270,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPI stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.23 million, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.19 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,222.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

