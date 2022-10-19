Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $152,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:INN opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $842.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

