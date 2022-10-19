Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 133,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

