Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth $9,032,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,509.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $272,932.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,330,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,216,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,993. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

