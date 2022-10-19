Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 98.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 99,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,140 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

