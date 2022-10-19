Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.