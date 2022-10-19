Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHH. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 158.33%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

