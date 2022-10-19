Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

