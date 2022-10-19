Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 952,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Enel Chile by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ENIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENIC opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

