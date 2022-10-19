Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

