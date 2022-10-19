Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

