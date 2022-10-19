Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 266,924 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Atkore by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

