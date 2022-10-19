Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sunoco by 15.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

