Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 195,933 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $654,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $505,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 117.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.