Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 482,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

About Chatham Lodging Trust

NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $574.95 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.72.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.