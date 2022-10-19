Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 178,609 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 758,610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AZEK by 29.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 178.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 810,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 519,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AZEK by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

