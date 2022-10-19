Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAND. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $659.91 million, a PE ratio of -68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

