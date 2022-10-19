Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 332,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.58). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

