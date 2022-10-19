Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $733,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 130.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

